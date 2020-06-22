Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 22, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Pelican Therapeutics subsidiary (“Pelican”) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of Pelican’s PTX-35 monoclonal antibody. This trial is supported by a $15.2 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.