Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary, Pelican Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pelican”), was awarded $15.2 million to fund preclinical and certain clinical activities from Cancer Prevention Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grant (the “CPRIT Grant”). The CPRIT Grant is subject to customary CPRIT funding conditions.

The CPRIT Grant initially covered a three-year period from June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2019. On April 12, 2019, CPRIT notified Pelican that it agreed to a six-month extension of time in order to conclude the approved scope of work, such that the completion date was extended from May 31, 2019 to November 30, 2019. On November 20, 2019, CPRIT notified Pelican that it agreed to a six-month extension of time in order to conclude the approved scope of work, such that the completion date was extended from November 30, 2019 to May 30, 2020. On April 9, 2020, CPRIT notified Pelican that it agreed to a six-month extension of time in order to conclude the approved scope of work, such that the completion date was extended from May 30, 2020 to November 30, 2020. All other terms and conditions of the CPRIT arrangement remained the same.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

—————

*Confidential portions of this exhibit have been omitted from the exhibit.



HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 htbx_ex10z1.htm CPRIT EXTENSION CPRIT Extension EXHIBIT 10.1 PORTIONS HEREIN IDENTIFIED BY [*****] HAVE BEEN EXCLUDED FROM THIS EXHIBIT BECAUSE THE EXCLUDED INFORMATION IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) WOULD BE COMPETITIVELY HARMFUL IF PUBLICLY DISCLOSED. Grant ID: DP160012 PI/PD/CR: Jeff Hutchins No Cost Extension with Attachment F As indicated by the signatures below,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.