Health Discovery Corporation (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 25, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it is extending the filing periods covered by its previously enacted conditional reporting relief for certain public company filing obligations under the federal securities laws. Specifically, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Granting Exemptions From Specified Provisions of the Exchange Act and Certain Rules Thereunder dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”) extends the filing date of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Report”) due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. Health Discovery Corporation (the “Company”) will be relying on this Order and intends to comply within the timeframe authorized by the Order. In particular, COVID-19 has caused severe disruptions in transportation and limited access to the Company’s facilities, resulting in limited support from its staff and professional advisors. This has, in turn, delayed the Company’s ability to complete its audit and prepare the Report. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to file the Report as soon as possible.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be including the following disclosure in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition Section in its Report:

The recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operation.

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China. The impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the businesses and the economy in the United States and the rest of the world is unknown but does appear to be significant. The extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak will impact business and the economy is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Accordingly, we cannot predict the extent to which our financial condition and results of operations will be affected.



