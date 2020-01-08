Harvest Health & Recreation Names New COO

Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) has appointed Ron Goodson as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Goodson has more than three decades in the food, beverage and consumer goods industry. He will report to Harvest CEO Steve White and replaces outgoing COO John Cochran.

The company believes that Goodson will better develop Harvest’s operations in key markets nationwide.

“Ron’s veteran expertise in the consumer goods and across several cannabis channels will help us scale our operations, increase our focus on providing great retail cannabis experiences for patients and consumers and expand the reach of our brands,” Harvest CEO Steve White stated.

Most recently, Goodson served as president and COO of Verano Holdings. He worked at North America Pepsi Beverages Co. for more than 35 years.

“Having worked in the cannabis industry and with next-gen advanced cannabis extraction technologies, I recognize the significance of this moment in time and am confident in Harvest’s ability to continue to lead into the future,” Harvest COO Ron Goodson stated.