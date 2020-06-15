HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

Story continues below

On June 11, 2020, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following proposals: (i) the election of two Class II Directors, each for a three-year terms, such terms to continue until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2023 and until their successor is duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal, (ii) the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, (iii) the approval of the Company’s Fourth Amended and Restated 2000 Stock Option and Incentive Plan to, among other things, increase the number of authorized shares of common stock available for issuance thereunder by 3,700,000 and to reduce the fungible share ratio thereunder, and (iv) the approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The voting results for the matters submitted to a stockholder vote at the Annual Meeting are reported below.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

Katherine A. Eade and Thomas W. Loewald were elected as Class II Directors, each for a three-year term, such term to continue until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2023 and until such Directors’ successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. Due to the plurality election, votes could only be cast in favor of or withheld from the nominees and thus votes against were not applicable. The results of the election were as follows:

26,819,612 2,588,415 40,527 5,122,591

About HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors. The Company’s product range is organized into three commercial product families: Cell and Animal Physiology (CAP), Lab Products and Services (LPS), and Molecular Separation and Analysis (MSA). The Company sells these products under brand names, including Harvard Apparatus, KD Scientific, Denville Scientific, AHN, Hoefer, Biochrom, BTX, Warner Instruments, MCS, HEKA, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Panlab, Coulbourn Instruments, TBSI and CMA Microdialysis. The Company’s products consist of instruments, consumables and systems that are made up of various individual products.