Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HHS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

About Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc. (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers. Its agency services are customer engagement agencies specializing in direct and digital communications for both consumer and business-to-business markets. The Company’s digital solutions integrate online services within the marketing mix and include search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, e-mail, e-commerce and interactive relationship management and a range of other services that support its core businesses.