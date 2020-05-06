HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY (NASDAQ:HNRG) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 30, 2020, Hallador Energy Company (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because the minimum bid price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The notification letter has no immediate effect on the Company’s common stock Nasdaq listing or trading.

Due to the market disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nasdaq has tolled the requirement for meeting the minimum bid price until June 30, 2020. As such, the Company has 180 days from July 1, 2020, or until December 28, 2020, to achieve compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive business days before December 28, 2020, and in such case, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance.

On December 28, 2020, if the Company has not regained compliance, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will need to meet all of the other continued listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market (with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement) and notify Nasdaq of the Company’s intention to cure the deficiency. At that time, the Company may be granted an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. If the Company is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written notification that the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of the Company’s common stock and will consider available options to regain compliance with the listing requirements. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to restore compliance with the minimum bid requirement or maintain compliance with the other listing requirements.