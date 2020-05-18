GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 15, 2020, GWG Holdings, Inc. issued a press release reporting the financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the information contained in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1, is deemed to be “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), is not otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release dated May 15, 2020 (filed herewith)



GWG Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea121987ex99-1_gwghold.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED MAY 15,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a financial purchaser of life insurance assets in the secondary market. The Company creates opportunities for consumers owning life insurance to obtain value for their policies as compared to the traditional options offered by insurance companies. The Company also creates opportunities for investors to participate in alternative asset classes, such as life insurance, not correlated to traditional financial markets. The Company conducts its life insurance related business through its subsidiary, GWG Life, LLC. It generally purchases life insurance assets directly from policy owners having purchased their life insurance in the primary market. Its operational platform offers various options to customers based on the market value of their life insurance, including selling the entire policy benefit for cash, or selling a portion of the policy benefit and retaining a portion of the benefit with no future premium obligation.