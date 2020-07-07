GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 29, 2020, the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239058) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of common stock of GrowGeneration Corp. (the “Company”) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and on June 29, 2020, the Company subsequently filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239545) related to the Registration Statement to upsize the Offering from $35.0 million to $42.0 million to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was effective immediately upon filing.

In addition, in connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) on June 29, 2020 with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., as representative of the underwriters, a form of which was previously filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement.

On July 2, 2020 the Company consummated the Offering of 8,625,000 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”), which included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments. The Shares were sold at a public offering price of $5.60 per share, generating gross proceeds of $48,300,000 before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The above descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, which is incorporated by reference herein and filed herewith as Exhibits 1.1.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibits



About GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

