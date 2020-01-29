Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On January 29, 2020, Graham Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release describing its results of operations and financial condition for its third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On January 28, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the payment of a cash dividend. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
GRAHAM CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d796391dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 IMMEDIATE RELEASE Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results • Third quarter revenue of $25 million; third quarter orders of $20 million • Backlog remains strong at $123 million as of December 31 • Reiterating fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of 20% to 26% growth and revising gross margin to between 21% and 22% BATAVIA,…
About Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)
