GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

3

Story continues below

The overall low to high dividend yields observed for selected publicly traded companies were 7.4% to 17.2% (with a mean of 11.3% and a median of 10.3%). BofA Securities also reviewed per share stock prices, based on closing stock prices on June 9, 2020, of the selected publicly traded companies as a multiple of calendar year 2020 and calendar year 2021 estimated net interest income (“NII”) per share. The overall low to high price to NII multiples observed for the selected publicly traded companies were 5.8x to 13.2x (with an mean of 9.5x and a median of 9.4x) for calendar year 2020 and 6.6x to 15.5x (with an mean of 9.7x and a median of 9.7x) for calendar year 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Report may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results of GSBD, MMLC, or, following the Merger, the combined company and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or similar words. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings made by GSBD and MMLC with the SEC, including those contained in the Proxy Statement. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the ability of the parties to consummate the Merger on the expected timeline, or at all, failure of GSBD or MMLC to obtain the requisite stockholder approval for the Proposals (as defined below) as set forth in the Proxy Statement, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, effects of disruption on the business of GSBD and MMLC from the proposed Merger, the effect that the announcement or consummation of the Merger may have on the trading price of GSBD’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; the combined company’s plans, expectations, objectives and intentions as a result of the Merger, any decision by MMLC to pursue continued operations, any termination of the Merger Agreement, future operating results of GSBD or MMLC, the business prospects of GSBD and MMLC and the prospects of their portfolio companies, actual and potential conflicts of interests with GSAM and other affiliates of Goldman Sachs, general economic and political trends and other factors, the dependence of GSBD’s and MMLC’s future success on the general economy and its effect on the industries in which they invest; and future changes in laws or regulations and interpretations thereof. Neither GSBD nor MMLC undertakes any duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Report.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This Report relates to a proposed business combination involving GSBD and MMLC, along with related proposals for which stockholder approval will be sought (collectively, the “Proposals”). In connection with the Proposals, each of GSBD and MMLC has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement. The Proxy Statement was mailed to stockholders of GSBD and MMLC on or about August 11, 2020. This Report does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. STOCKHOLDERS OF EACH OF GSBD AND MMLC ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GSBD, MMLC, THE MERGER AND THE PROPOSALS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov or, for documents filed by GSBD, from GSBD’s website at http://www.goldmansachsbdc.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

GSBD and MMLC and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees of GSAM and its affiliates, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of GSBD and MMLC in connection with the Proposals. Information about the directors and executive officers of GSBD and MMLC is set forth in the Proxy Statement. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the GSBD and MMLC stockholders in connection with the Proposals are contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. This document may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

4



About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.