GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:SELF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
About GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:SELF)
Global Self Storage, Inc., formerly Self Storage Group, Inc., is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities. Its self-storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. It owns and operates approximately eight self-storage properties located in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio. Its facilities include approximately 485,580 net rentable square feet and over 3,810 storage units. Its facilities feature both covered and outside auto/recreational vehicle (RV)/boat storage. Its facilities feature a rental and payment center. It owns and operates self-storage properties through its subsidiaries, including SSG Bolingbrook LLC, SSG Dolton LLC, SSG Merrillville LLC, SSG Rochester LLC, SSG Sadsbury LLC, SSG Summerville I LLC, SSG Summerville II LLC and SSG Operations LLC.