GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:SELF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 16, 2020, Global Self Storage, Inc. (the “Company”) reported its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the Company’s earnings press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made by the Company under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The Company believes that certain statements in the information attached as Exhibit 99.1 may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished herewith to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

