GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:SELF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On October 16, 2020, and immediately effective as of such date, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Global Self Storage, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), approved amendments to amend and restate the Company’s Bylaws (the “Bylaws”). Prior thereto, the Bylaws were last amended and restated effective as of October 20, 2017.
Among the changes effected by the amendments to the Bylaws are the following (capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Bylaws):
The foregoing description of the various amendments included in the Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Bylaws that were adopted by the Board on October 16, 2020, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated by reference in this Item 5.03 in its entirety.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
See the Exhibit Index below, which is incorporated by reference herein.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Global Self Storage, Inc., formerly Self Storage Group, Inc., is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities. Its self-storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. It owns and operates approximately eight self-storage properties located in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio. Its facilities include approximately 485,580 net rentable square feet and over 3,810 storage units. Its facilities feature both covered and outside auto/recreational vehicle (RV)/boat storage. Its facilities feature a rental and payment center. It owns and operates self-storage properties through its subsidiaries, including SSG Bolingbrook LLC, SSG Dolton LLC, SSG Merrillville LLC, SSG Rochester LLC, SSG Sadsbury LLC, SSG Summerville I LLC, SSG Summerville II LLC and SSG Operations LLC.

