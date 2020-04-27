GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 a52209779ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Global Partners Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution for the First Quarter of 2020 WALTHAM,…To view the full exhibit click

About GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including domestic and Canadian crude oil, gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, natural gas and propane. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Its Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In the GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. Its Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.