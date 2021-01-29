GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.02

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc., d/b/a Selectis Health, Inc., (the “Company”) has been a party to two operating leases covering its skilled nursing homes located in Warrenton, Georgia and Sparta, Georgia:

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary ALT/WARR, LLC was the landlord under a lease dated as of August 18, 2015, between ATL/WARR, LLC , and C.R.M. of Warrenton, LLC d/b/a C.R.M. Warrenton Health & Rehab, LLC (“Tenant”) governing the skilled-nursing facility located at 813 Atlanta Highway, Warrenton, Georgia, as amended; and

The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Providence HR, LLC was the landlord under a lease dated as of dated as of August 18, 2015, between Providence HR, LLC, and C.R.M. of Sparta, LLC d/b/a C.R.M. Providence Health & Rehab, LLC (“Tenant”) governing the skilled-nursing facility located at 60 Providence Street, Sparta, Georgia, as amended.

Both Tenant entities are affiliates of the same individual professional operator.

Effective January 27, 2021, the Company served a Notice of Termination under both of the foregoing leases. The Notice of Termination was based upon numerous Events of Default under both leases, including the Tenant’s failure to pay required taxes, which have been accruing. The Company expects both Tenants to dispute the existence of Events of Default and object to the termination of the leases.

There can be no assurance how these matters will be resolved.



