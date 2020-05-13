GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc., a Utah corporation (the “Company”) intends to delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”) due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. The Registrant requires additional time to review and prepare certain information in its financial statements following delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to file the Report no later than 45 days from the Report’s original filing deadline of May 15, 2020.



About GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. The Company owns approximately nine healthcare properties, which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms. The Company’s approximately nine assisted-living facilities include Middle GA Nursing Home; Warrenton Nursing Home (Warrenton); Southern Hills Retirement Center; Goodwill Nursing Home; Edwards Redeemer Health & Rehab; Providence of Sparta Nursing Home; Providence of Greene Point Healthcare Center; Meadowview Healthcare Center, and Golden Years Manor Nursing Home. The Company’s Southern Hills Retirement Center consists of an Assisted Living facility (ALF), an Independent Living facility (ILF) and a Skilled Nursing facility (SNF).