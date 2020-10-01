GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On September 29, 2020, Mr. Zvi Rhine tendered his resignation from all positions with Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the “Company”), including his positions as Director, President and Chief Financial Officer.

To fill the vacancy created by Mr. Rhine’s resignation, Lance Baller, the Company’s CEO, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.



Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. The Company owns approximately nine healthcare properties, which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms. The Company’s approximately nine assisted-living facilities include Middle GA Nursing Home; Warrenton Nursing Home (Warrenton); Southern Hills Retirement Center; Goodwill Nursing Home; Edwards Redeemer Health & Rehab; Providence of Sparta Nursing Home; Providence of Greene Point Healthcare Center; Meadowview Healthcare Center, and Golden Years Manor Nursing Home. The Company’s Southern Hills Retirement Center consists of an Assisted Living facility (ALF), an Independent Living facility (ILF) and a Skilled Nursing facility (SNF).