GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

ITEM 2.03

On January 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc., a Utah corporation (the “Company”) agreed to increase the total offering amount and extend the offering period of its 2018 Offering of 11% Senior Secured Notes. Details of the 2018 Offering were first reported on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated October 15, 2018 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2018. The total offering amount of the Offering has been increased to $2,500,000 and the offering period will continue until terminated by the Board of Directors.

The following sets forth the information required by Item 701 of Regulation S-K with respect to the unregistered sales of equity securities by the Company: