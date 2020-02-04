GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
ITEM 2.03
On January 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc., a Utah corporation (the “Company”) agreed to increase the total offering amount and extend the offering period of its 2018 Offering of 11% Senior Secured Notes. Details of the 2018 Offering were first reported on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated October 15, 2018 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2018. The total offering amount of the Offering has been increased to $2,500,000 and the offering period will continue until terminated by the Board of Directors.
The following sets forth the information required by Item 701 of Regulation S-K with respect to the unregistered sales of equity securities by the Company:
About GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GBCS)
Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. The Company owns approximately nine healthcare properties, which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms. The Company’s approximately nine assisted-living facilities include Middle GA Nursing Home; Warrenton Nursing Home (Warrenton); Southern Hills Retirement Center; Goodwill Nursing Home; Edwards Redeemer Health & Rehab; Providence of Sparta Nursing Home; Providence of Greene Point Healthcare Center; Meadowview Healthcare Center, and Golden Years Manor Nursing Home. The Company’s Southern Hills Retirement Center consists of an Assisted Living facility (ALF), an Independent Living facility (ILF) and a Skilled Nursing facility (SNF).
