Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBBT) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of Form 8-K in connection with the acquisition of R3Score.

Except to the extent expressly set forth herein, this amended Form 8-K speaks as of the filing date of the Original Form 8-K and has not been updated to reflect events occurring subsequent to the original filing date. Accordingly, this amended Form 8-K should be read in conjunction with our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission subsequent to the filing of the Original Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a)

Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

Financial statements of R3Score as required under Item 9.01 of Form 8-K in connection with the acquisition of R3Score are attached.

(b)

Pro Forma Financial Information.

Pro forma financial information as required under Item 9.01 of Form 8-K in connection with the acquisition of R3Score are attached.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Audited Financial Statements R3 Score Technologies, Inc. for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019; and Unaudited Financial Statements of R3 Score Technologies, Inc. at September 30, 2020, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

99.2

Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Company at September 30, 2020, and the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and year ended December 31, 2019.

Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1apg.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS EXHIBIT 99.1 INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Statements of Operations F-4 Statements of Changes in Deficiency in Stockholders’ Equity F-5 Statements of Cash Flows F-6 Notes to Financial Statements F-7 F-1 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of R3 Score Technologies,…

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBBT)

Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company commercializes upscale stationary vessels built on a barge bottom. The Company owns a vessel, the Miss Leah. The Company operates the Miss Leah as a short-term rental in Boston Harbor, Massachusetts. The Miss Leah is a two-story vessel, which is approximately 1,500 square feet under air, and includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The Miss Leah is docked at Marina Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. Its subsidiary is Global Boatworks, LLC. Its target customers are owners of marinas and other businesses, and individuals seeking rental properties for their customers, corporations seeking a venue for company events and functions, persons seeking a vacation or second home on the water, and individuals seeking to live on a floating vessel with the amenities found in a home. It seeks to sell a floating vessel known as the Luxuria model.