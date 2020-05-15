GLEN BURNIE BANCORP (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Glen Burnie Bancorp (the “Company”) was held on May 14, 2020. The matters submitted to the stockholders for a vote were: (i) the election of four directors; and (ii) the authorization to accept the recommendation of the Company’s Audit Committee with respect to the selection of an independent auditing firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Of the 2,830,358 shares entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 2,287,241 shares (or 81% of the total shares) were represented at the meeting.

2,225,605 43,101 18,535

As a result, the proposal was approved.



About GLEN BURNIE BANCORP (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Story continues below

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. Its real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Its lending activities include residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and consumer installment lending, including indirect automobile lending. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts (statements), money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) checking accounts, individual retirement account (IRA) and simplified employee pension (SEP) accounts, Christmas club accounts and certificates of deposit.