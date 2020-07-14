Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On July 14, 2020, Gladstone Investment Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing that the Company’s board of directors declared monthly cash distributions for the Company’s common stock, 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock, and 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock for each of July, August, and September 2020.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including portions of Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto regarding distributions, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, dated July 14, 2020.

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION\DE Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It has investments in sectors, such as chemicals, plastics, and rubber, and home and office furnishings, house wares, and durable consumer products, among others. Its investment advisor is Gladstone Management Corporation.