GI DYNAMICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On January 13, 2020, GI Dynamics, Inc. (the “Company”) received an aggregate amount equal to US$4,596,893 in connection with the funding required to a senior unsecured convertible promissory note (the “August 2019 Note”) in an aggregate principal amount of US$4,596,893 issued to the terms and conditions of that certain Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 21, 2019 (as amended, restated, supplemented, or otherwise modified from time to time, the “August 2019 SPA”), by and between the Company and Crystal Amber Fund Limited, as holder (“Crystal Amber”). The August 2019 Note is convertible into a maximum of 229,844,650 CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) (with each CDI representing 1/50th of a share of common stock) or 4,596,893 shares of common stock. In connection with the funding of the August 2019 Note, the Company also issued Crystal Amber a warrant to purchase up to 229,844,650 CDIs, or up to 4,596,893 shares of common stock (the “August 2019 Warrant”), at an exercise price per CDI equal to US$0.02, subject to adjustment as provided in the August 2019 Warrant. Crystal Amber is the Company’s largest stockholder. The conversion feature of the August 2019 Note and issuance of the securities underlying the August 2019 Warrant was approved by stockholders on December 16, 2019.

The foregoing description of the August 2019 Note and the August 2019 Warrant does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the August 2019 Note and the August 2019 Warrant, each of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

The disclosure set forth under Item 2.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 3.02 by reference. The securities issued to Crystal Amber were all issued in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A copy of the press release announcing the funding of the August 2019 Note and issuance of the August 2019 Warrant is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

