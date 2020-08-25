Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On August 20, 2020, Gevo, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain institutional and accredited investors providing for the issuance and sale by the Company of an aggregate of (i) 21,929,313 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) at a price of $1.30 per share, and (ii) 16,532,232 pre-funded Series 2020-C warrants to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock (each, a “Series 2020-C Warrant”) at a price of $1.29 per Series 2020-C Warrant, in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”). The Series 2020-C Warrants are exercisable beginning on the date of issuance at a nominal exercise price of $0.01 per share of common stock any time until the Series 2020-C Warrants are exercised in full.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Offering were approximately $46.1 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund working capital and for other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The Offering is being made to a prospectus supplement dated August 20, 2020, and a base prospectus dated August 28, 2018, which is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226686) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 28, 2018.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company, termination rights of the parties, and certain indemnification obligations of the Company and ongoing covenants of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The legal opinion and consent of Perkins Coie LLP relating to the issuance and sale of the securities in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock. It has two operating segments: the Gevo, Inc. segment and the Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment. Its Gevo, Inc. segment is responsible for research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel, its Retrofit process and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on its isobutanol technology. Its Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment is responsible for the operation of its Agri-Energy Facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.