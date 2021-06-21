GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On June 17, 2021, a written consent of certain shareholders (the “Consent”) became effective, electing four directors of Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (the “Company”), each such person to serve for a term of one year and until his successor has been elected and qualified. There was no solicitation of proxies in connection with the election of the directors. The Consent was previously reported by the Company in the form of an Information Statement on Form 14C, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 21, 2021.

Shareholders holding an aggregate 113,081,632 shares, or 51.27%, of the issued and outstanding number of shares of the Company’s Common Stock entitled to vote, executed the Consent, electing:

Wei Piao Lai

Jui Pin Lin

Kuang Ming Tsai

Shao-Cheng Wang

Since there was no solicitation of proxies, no votes were withheld and there were no broker non-votes.



About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.