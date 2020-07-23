GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03.

As previously reported, on June 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-100.

The Reverse Stock Split became effective with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada at 9:00 a.m. on July 6, 2020, and with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and in the marketplace upon the opening of the OTC Markets on July 23, 2020 (the “Effective Date”). On the Effective Date, the shares of the Company’s Common Stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis. On the Effective Date, the Company’s trading symbol changed to “GFOOD” and will remain as such for a period of 20 trading days, after which the “D” will be removed from the Company’s trading symbol and it will revert to the original symbol of “GFOO”. In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the Company’s CUSIP number changed to 37252L209 with respect to all shares of stock traded or issued on or after the Effective Date.

About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.