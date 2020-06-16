SEC Filings GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.03.



Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea123074ex10-1_genufood.htm 4% CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE DATED MAY 18,…

About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.