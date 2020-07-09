GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03.

On July 3, 2020, Jui Pin (John) Lin, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (the “Company”), made a loan (the “July Loan”) to the Company in the principal amount of $20,000. The July Loan bears simple interest at a rate of 4% per annum, and is payable as to both principal and interest on the sixth-month anniversary of the July Loan, which is January 3, 2021 (the “Maturity Date”). This is one of a series of loans that Mr. Lin has made from time to time to help the Company meets its obligations.

Mr. Lin, as the holder of the Company’s 4% Convertible Promissory Note dated July 3, 2020 (the “July Note”) evidencing the July Loan, may, at his sole option, convert (a “Voluntary Conversion”) the then outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest on the July Note into shares of the common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) at a rate of $0.0005 per share. Notwithstanding the holder’s right of Voluntary Conversion, the holder of the July Note may not make such conversion unless and until the Company has a sufficient number of authorized and unissued shares of Common Stock to issue upon a Voluntary Conversion. At the present time, the Company does not have a sufficient number of authorized and unissued shares of its Common Stock to issue upon a Voluntary Conversion but expects to have a sufficient number of authorized and unissued shares of its Common Stock before the Maturity Date.

The July Note also provides for events of default and remedies in such event, including without limitation interest at a rate equal to the lesser of 10% per annum or the maximum interest rate allowed under usury or other similar laws from the Maturity Date until the July Note is paid in full. The July Note also contains other terms and conditions typical for a transaction of this type.

10.1 4% Convertible Promissory Note dated July 3, 2020



Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea123899ex10-1_genufood.htm 4% CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE DATED JULY 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.