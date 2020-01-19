SEC Filings GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The following disclosure is provided to subsection (e) of Item 5.02 of Form 8-K.

On January 9, 2020, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (the “Company”) notified James B. McNally, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, that his employment with the Company would cease, effective January 10, 2020 (the “Separation Date”). On January 14, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), the Company and Mr. McNally entered into a Separation Agreement and General Release (the “Separation Agreement”), to which Mr. McNally is entitled to receive the following benefits:

to the terms of the Separation Agreement, Mr. McNally has provided the Company with a general release of all claims.