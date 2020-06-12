GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (the “ Company ”) today announced that its previously filed registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) on June 4, 2020, and which registers the resale of shares of common stock underlying warrants that the Company issued to investors in March 2020, was declared effective by the SEC on June 10, 2020 and the Company filed a final prospectus related to such registration statement.

The filing of this registration statement and prospectus was a normal-course event related to an already disclosed capital raise that closed in March 2020 and does not in any way represent a new capital raise or relate to recent fluctuations in the Company’s stock price.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities registered on the registration statement in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







