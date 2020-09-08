GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On September 4, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. (the “Company”) filed a universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As previously disclosed, part of the Company’s business strategy is to take advantage of the unusual opportunities the acquire accretive assets that currently exist in the entertainment space, and the Company has strengthened its financial position during 2020 in order to position itself to execute this strategy. The Company has filed the shelf registration statement in large part to enhance the Company’s financial flexibility to pursue these accretive acquisition opportunities and other strategic initiatives as they arise. The Company does not presently have any plan to issue securities under the shelf registration statement.



