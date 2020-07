The annual meeting of the stockholders of General Moly, Inc. (the “Company”) was reconvened on July 17, 2020, following adjournment of the meeting on June 19, 2020 to allow for solicitation of additional proxies for Proposal #3. The matters that were voted upon at the meeting, and the number of votes cast for and against, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to each such matter are set forth below. Stockholders voted in accordance with the Board of Directors’ recommendations on each matter and voted to (1) elect two nominees for director; (2)approve, by advisory vote, the Company’s executive compensation; (3) approve an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation providing the Board of Directors the flexibility to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock; and (4)ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the results of the annual meeting of stockholders. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit99.1 to this Current Report on Form8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits