GENCO SHIPPING Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On July 15, 2020, at the Annual Meeting shareholders of record as of May 22, 2020, the Record Date for the Annual Meeting, were entitled to vote 41,801,753 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”), each having one vote per share. A total of 38,586,928 shares of Common Stock (92.30%) of all such shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting) were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (i) elected eight director nominees to hold office until the earlier of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal, (ii) ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and (iii) approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to allow the Board of Directors of the Company to set the size of the Board of Directors as described above in Item 5.03.

Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the shareholders.

Election of Directors

The shareholders of the Company elected each of the director nominees proposed by the Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

Ratification of Appointment of Independent Certified Public Accountants

The shareholders of the Company ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The voting results were as follows:

Board Size Amendment

The shareholders of the Company approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to allow the Board of Directors of the Company to set the size of the Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows: