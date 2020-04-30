GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:GALT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01



GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

EX-99 2 d900859dex99.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Galectin Therapeutics Submits Seamless Adaptively-Designed Phase 2b/3 NASH-RX Protocol in NASH Cirrhosis The first patient currently expected to be enrolled in the second quarter of 2020 NORCROSS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions. It uses naturally occurring, readily-available plant materials as starting material in manufacturing processes to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights and other pharmaceutical properties. The Company has two product candidates, GR-MD-02 and GM-CT-01. The Company’s galectin-3 inhibitor is GR-MD-02. The Company is focusing on development of GR-MD-02 intended to be used in the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease (NASH), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and in cancer therapy in combination with immune-system modifying agent(s). GM-CT-01 is a compound that continues to be explored in preclinical studies.