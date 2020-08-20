GALAXY GAMING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 19, 2020, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About GALAXY GAMING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and/or acquiring casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the global gaming industry. The Company markets its products to land-based, riverboat and cruise ship gaming establishments and to Internet gaming companies. It groups its products into four product categories: Proprietary Table Games, Enhanced Table Systems, e-Tables and Ancillary Equipment. The Company has an installed base of its products on over 5,000 gaming tables located in over 600 casinos. The Company owns over 20 different table games, including 21+3, Two-way Hold’em and Three Card Poker, which are played in over 250 casinos. The Company’s Proprietary Table Games are grouped into two product types: Side Bets and Premium Games. Enhanced Table Systems are electronic enhancements used on casino table games to add to player appeal and to enhance game security.