FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On January 22, 2020, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019 and its fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. A copy of this press release is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is not deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. This information will not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except to the extent that the Company specifically incorporates it by reference.

On January 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its new business strategy. A copy of this press release is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In addition, a copy of the investor presentation slides that will be used by the Company during its January 22, 2020 earnings call is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.3.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01, including Exhibits 99.2 and 99.3, is not deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. This information will not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except to the extent that the Company specifically incorporates it by reference.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD. The information contained in the investor presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.3 is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company\’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation, although it may do so from time to time. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

(d) The following exhibits are being furnished herewith:

99.1 Press Release, dated January 22, 2020. 99.2 Press Release, dated January 22, 2020. 99.3 Investor Presentation, dated January 22, 2020.



FUELCELL ENERGY INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm205526d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results DANBURY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is an integrated fuel cell company. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company’s power plants provide on-site power and utility grid support. The Company’s plants operate in approximately 50 locations on approximately three continents and generate approximately four billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity. The Company’s fuel cell products, Direct FuelCell (DFC) power plants offer power generation for customers, including approximately 2.8 megawatts DFC3000, approximately 1.4 megawatts DFC1500 and approximately 300 kilowatts DFC300 plus derivations of the DFC product for specific applications. The Company offers project development; engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services operations and maintenance, and project finance.