FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01.

As previously reported, on December 17, 2019 FTE Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice from the staff of NYSE Regulation (the “Staff”), on behalf of NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) of its determination to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock from the Exchange. The Company appealed to the NYSE Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”) of the Exchange’s Committee for Review, and such hearing regarding the Company’s continued listing was held on February 13, 2020.

On March 9, 2020, the NYSE Office of General Counsel notified the Company that the Panel had determined to affirm the Staff’s decision to delist the Company’s shares from NYSE. The Company intends to seek review of or appeal the Panel’s determination.



About FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc., (FTE Networks) is a provider of international and regional telecommunications and technology systems, and infrastructure services. The Company’s segments are Telecommunications and Staffing. It also offers managed information technology, telecommunications services, subscriber-based services and staffing solutions through its subsidiaries, Jus-Com, Inc. (doing business as FTE Network Services), FTE Wireless, LLC and Focus Venture Partners, Inc. (doing business as FVP Worx). Its services include engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance and emergency response in various categories, including cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, direct current power installation, online service provider/Internet service provider fiber placement, fiber cable splicing and testing. In the wireless space, it provides engineering, design, installation and upgrade of wireless communications networks.