FS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

​

On July 23, 2020, FS Bancorp, Inc., the parent corporation of 1st Security Bank of Washington, issued its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished with this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

​

​

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

​