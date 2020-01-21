FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. (NYSE:FSB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. voted to continue the Company\’s cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020. On January 21, 2020, Franklin Financial Network, Inc., issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference, announcing the dividend.
Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. It operates through approximately 10 branches in Williamson and Rutherford counties within the Nashville metropolitan area. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including construction and land development loans, commercial loans and residential loans; commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio consists of both securities classified as available-for-sale and securities classified as held-to-maturity. The Company’s primary sources of funds include deposits.

