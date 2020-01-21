SEC Filings FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. (NYSE:FSB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

On January 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. voted to continue the Company\’s cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020. On January 21, 2020, Franklin Financial Network, Inc., issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference, announcing the dividend.

