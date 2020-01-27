FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. (NYSE:FSB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Franklin Financial Network Inc. Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 d870906dex21.htm EX-2.1 EX-2.1 Exhibit 2.1 EXECUTION VERSION AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER by and among FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK,…

About FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. (NYSE:FSB)

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. It operates through approximately 10 branches in Williamson and Rutherford counties within the Nashville metropolitan area. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including construction and land development loans, commercial loans and residential loans; commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio consists of both securities classified as available-for-sale and securities classified as held-to-maturity. The Company’s primary sources of funds include deposits.