Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On December 27, 2019, Forward Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. A copy of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

EX-99.1 2 forward_ex9901.htm EARNINGS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FORWARD REPORTS FISCAL 2019 RESULTS Revenues of $37.4 million and operating loss of $3.1 million for the year West Palm Beach,…

About Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc. designs and distributes carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand held electronic devices, including soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates and other accessories. The Company operates in the design and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand held electronic devices segment. Its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products include carrying cases and other accessories for blood glucose monitoring kits and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products. Its carrying cases are designed to enable the devices to be stowed in a pocket, handbag, briefcase, or backpack, clipped to a belt or shoulder strap, or strapped to an arm. Its products include Diabetic products and Other products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Forward US and Forward Switzerland, distributes and sells its products across the world.