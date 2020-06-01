Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 29, 2020, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) launched an at the market offering (the “Offering”) of shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.001 par value per share, to an At Market Sales Agreement by and among the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, B. Riley FBR, Inc., and Dawson James Securities, Inc. (the “Agents”), dated May 29, 2020 (the “Sales Agreement”). A copy of the opinion of Alston & Bird LLP, counsel to the Company in connection with the Offering, is being filed as Exhibit 5.1 and incorporated in this Item by reference.

Sales of the Company’s common stock through the Agents, if any, will be made by any method permitted that is deemed an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Agents will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with normal trading and sales practices. Each time that the Company wishes to issue and sell the Company’s common stock under the Sales Agreement, the Company will notify an Agent of the number of shares to be issued, the dates on which such sales are anticipated to be made, any minimum price below which sales may not be made and other sales parameters as the Company deems appropriate. The Company is not obligated to sell any shares of its common stock under the Sales Agreement. to the Sales Agreement, the Company will pay the Agents a commission rate of 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of any shares of common stock sold through the Agents under the Sales Agreement.

The Sales Agreement includes customary representations, warranties, conditions, covenants, and indemnification rights and obligations of the Company and the Agents. The summary of the Sales Agreement set forth above does not purport to be complete and is subject to and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of such Sales Agreement, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 1.1.

Exhibit Number Description 1.1 At Market Issuance Sales Agreement between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, B. Riley FBR, Inc., and Dawson James Securities, Inc., dated May 29, 2020. 5.1 Opinion of Alston & Bird LLP.



