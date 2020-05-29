SEC Filings FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 28, 2020, Forterra, Inc. (the \”Company\”) posted to its investor relations website a copy of certain materials (the \”Presentation\”) to be used from time to time by the Company\’s executive management team in meetings with investors regarding, among other things, the Company\’s operations and performance. A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference and is also available and can be accessed on the Company’s website – forterrabp.com – by following the links to “Investors”, “News and Events” and “Events and Presentations”.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits