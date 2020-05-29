FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On May 28, 2020, Forterra, Inc. (the \”Company\”) posted to its investor relations website a copy of certain materials (the \”Presentation\”) to be used from time to time by the Company\’s executive management team in meetings with investors regarding, among other things, the Company\’s operations and performance. A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference and is also available and can be accessed on the Company’s website – forterrabp.com – by following the links to “Investors”, “News and Events” and “Events and Presentations”.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
EX-99.1 2 frtainvestorpresentation.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 frtainvestorpresentation Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation May 2020 DISCLAIMER Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,…
About FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of pipe and precast products. The Company offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. The Company operates approximately 95 facilities. Its products are available in the United States and Eastern Canada.
