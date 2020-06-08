Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FESL) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (FES Ltd.) is a holding company. The Company is an independent oilfield services contractor that provides a range of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies to develop the production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Well Servicing and Fluid Logistics. Its services include fluid disposal and well maintenance. The Company’s Well Servicing segment provides an offering of well services to oil and natural gas companies, including completions of drilled oil and natural gas wells, wellbore maintenance, workovers and recompletions, tubing testing, and plugging and abandonment services. Its Fluid Logistics segment provides a range of oilfield fluid sales, transportation, storage and disposal services that are required on workover, drilling and completion projects, and are used in daily operation of producing wells by oil and natural gas producers. It operates approximately six coiled tubing spreads.