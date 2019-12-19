Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FESL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On December 18, 2019 Forbes Energy Services Ltd., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Superior Energy Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Superior”), New NAM, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of Superior (“NAM”), Spieth Newco, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Holdco”), Spieth Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of Holdco (“NAM Merger Sub”), and Fowler Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of Holdco (“Fowler Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, NAM Merger Sub will merge with and into NAM and Fowler Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with each of NAM and the Company continuing as surviving entities and wholly owned subsidiaries of Holdco.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

