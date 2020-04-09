FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Information.

On April 8, 2020, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. issued a press release providing the COVID-19 impact on its operations. A copy of the press release being furnished is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information disclosed under this Item 8.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits .

99.1 Press Release dated April 8, 2020



Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Draft Version 3.0 Flux Power Provides COVID-19 Impact on Operations Vista,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 Listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. The Company offers a high power battery cell management system (BMS). Its BMS provides three functions to its battery systems: cell balancing, performed by adjusting the capacity of each cell in a storage system according to temperature, voltage, and internal impedance metrics; monitoring, performed by way of a physical connection to individual cells for monitoring voltage and performing calculations from basic metrics to determine remaining capacity and internal impedance, and error reporting, performed by analyzing data from monitoring each individual cell and making decisions on whether the individual cell or the system is operating out of normal specifications. Using its battery management technology, it offers integrated energy storage solutions or custom modular standalone systems to its clients.