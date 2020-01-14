Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 14, 2020, Fluidigm Corporation issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The foregoing information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such future filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Fluidigm Corporation Press Release dated January 14, 2020.

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Fluidigm Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth quarter preliminary revenue of $32.0-32.4 million Fiscal year preliminary revenue of $116.7-117.2 million Mass cytometry revenue increased approximately 23 percent for the full fiscal year SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO,…

About Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment. Its products include preparatory instruments, preparatory analytical instruments, analytical instruments, integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), and assays and reagents. Its preparatory instruments include C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep System, Access Array System, Juno System and IFCs, and Callisto System and IFC. Its analytical instruments include Biomark HD System, EP1 System and Helios/CyTOF 2 System. Its assays and reagents include Delta Gene and SNP Type Assays, and Access Array Target-Specific Primers and Targeted Sequencing Prep Primers.