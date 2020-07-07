SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01.

On July 7 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release announcing that the Company had received written confirmation from the New York Stock Exchange (the \”NYSE\”) that the Company was no longer considered beneath the NYSE\’s $1 minimum share price listing criterion. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

