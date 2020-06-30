SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) expects that it will be unable to meet its filing deadline of June 30, 2020 for its Form 11-K related to the audit of its 401(k) plan (the “Form 11-K”), and intends to rely on the order issued by the SEC on March 25, 2020, Release No. 34-88465, that grants certain exemptions related to reporting requirements for certain public companies to delay the filing of the Form 11-K.

The expected inability of the Company to file the Form 11-K is a result of difficulties in communication between the Company’s internal personnel and with external advisors during the COVID-19 emergency, as well as challenges receiving information from outside vendors. The Company expects that it will be able to file the Form 11-K on or around July 31, 2020. The risk factor included in Item 8.01 of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 7, 2020 is hereby incorporated by reference.