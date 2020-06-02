First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Earlier today, June 1, 2020, First United Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release that referenced certain correspondence between counsel to Driver Opportunity Partners I LP and counsel to the Company that the Company indicated would be made available through a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The correspondence referenced in the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report and its exhibit may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management’s beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC entitled “Risk Factors”.

Important Additional Information

The Company, its directors, and certain of its executive officers will be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and a BLUE proxy card with the SEC in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders. SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other materials filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders can obtain the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge at the Company’s website at http://investors.mybank.com/ .

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits filed or furnished with this report are listed in the following Exhibit Index:

99.1 Correspondence between Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Gordon Feinblatt LLC (furnished herewith)



About First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.