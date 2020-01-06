First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 3, 2020, First United Corporation issued a letter to its shareholders. A copy of the letter is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The exhibits filed or furnished with this report are listed in the following Exhibit Index:

99.1 Letter to Shareholders, dated January 3, 2020 (filed herewith)

About First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.